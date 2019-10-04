BIG LEAGUE POLITICS:

ANTIFA terrorists are once again showing that they are the domestic enemies of the United States, declaring that “America is cancelled” to gin up support from far-left extremists to demonstrate outside of a Trump rally scheduled for next week at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

The popular ANTIFA website, It’s Going Down made the official announcement on Thursday:

Call For An Anti-Capitalist Bloc At The Upcoming Anti-Trump Protest In Minneapolis, Minnesota On Thursday, October 10th.

AMERICA IS CANCELED.

Join us to celebrate with an anti-capitalist bloc.

Bring yourself, bring your friends, bring your crew and come prepared to disrupt the nightmare that is Trump.

October 10th • 6pm • Target Center

Meet at the “America is Canceled” banner.

Law enforcement are reportedly readying themselves to handle the increased threat. Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder explained to FOX 9 that dealing with the Super Bowl last year prepared them to conduct high-level security at such a massive event.