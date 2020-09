Portland police arrested dozens of rioters in the city over last weekend’s protests, which were dominated by Antifa activity and continued violence against police officers.

Over 50 people were arrested as a result of Saturday’s protests in the Democrat-run city. Demonstrators tossed firebombs, rocks, and commercial grade fireworks at police. Fifteen more were arrested in the protests taking place the following night, as rioters set fires and blocked roads.

Read more at Breitbart