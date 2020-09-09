Authorities arrested 11 demonstrators following another night of violent protest in Portland late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A group of demonstrators failed to heed the warnings of officials late Tuesday night, marching to the Transit Police Department Offices and standing on Max train rails, which police say “interfered with trains getting through the area.”

“Other group members stood in the street, blocking vehicular traffic,” according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Authorities warned members of the group they needed to move and allow traffic to proceed or face “crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons.” Some demonstrators refused to listen and hurled water bottles and eggs at cops:

