An apparent group of Antifa members are calling for a celebration at the courthouse where former President Donald Trump will appear on Tuesday to be arraigned.

Let’s celebrate this crook’s downfall! Miami, we’re the second stop on the Trump Indictment Tour!!!



DM for parking advice! #FuckDonaldTrump #CelebrationMiami #TrumpIndictmentTour pic.twitter.com/hxwAqKWmZ3 — Miami Anti-Fascist Newsletter (@MIAAntifaNews) June 11, 2023

A Twitter account sharing Miami Antifa-related news posted a notice for a “celebration of the federal indictment of Trump and anti-fascist action against his supporters.”

The notice posted the location of the courthouse, as well as a date and time to show up.

Another competing Antifa-related group claimed to be also at the courthouse.

Trump is expected to be arraigned at the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, on 37 charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

