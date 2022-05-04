Breitbart

Black bloc Antifa militants have began to light flares. pic.twitter.com/uQFVTjixi1 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 4, 2022

Antifa protesters joined with pro-abortion activists to rally on the streets of Seattle in reaction to the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade. Antifa carried lit flares and carried signs threatening to “Burn UR State.” Antifa members took to the streets of Seattle on Tuesday afternoon to join with protesters. The group carried lit torches and threatening signs, according to tweets from independent journalist Katie Daviscourt. Some of the Antifa crowd chanted “I smell Nazi’s” while carrying lit flares and signs threatening, “Burn Our Rights, We Burn UR State.”

