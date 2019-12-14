CONSERVATIVE TREE HOUSE

Following a major election victory for conservatives in the U.K. the Antifa-left start rioting in the streets again. Proving once more that socialists do not accept election outcomes. The vitriolic response from the British socialists resembles an almost identical response following the 2016 election victory of President Trump. Same groups, same political ideology, same behavior, same violence, rage and expressed anger. The inability of the progressive left to accept the outcome of an election is identical in both the U.K and the U.S. Calling Boris Johnson a racist and attempting to delegitimize the election outcome has a ring of familiarity for Americans.

