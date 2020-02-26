BREITBART

A blockade near Toronto along a major commuter train line by far-left Anifa extremists has forced the transit company to cancel trains from Hamilton to Toronto. The blockade, which was called for and organized by the far-left Antifa group “Wet’suwet’en Strong: Hamilton Solidarity,” was set up on Monday night at the Bayview Junction with protesters bragging about burning a court injunction handed to them, the Globe and Mail reports. According to the Antifa website “Northshore Counter Info,” the blockade was set up in response to the removal of Mohawk First Nations blockaders yesterday outside of the city of Belleville in Tyendinaga by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) who made at least ten arrests while removing the blockaders.

