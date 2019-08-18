Washington Examiner:

While the Proud Boys rally to “End Domestic Terrorism” at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park came and went within a short amount of time, members of antifa continued to stay out in the streets of “Rose City.”

Scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the “End Domestic Terrorism” rally coordinated by former InfoWars staffer Joe Biggs ended at around noon, with a majority of the group choosing to march across the nearby bridge.

One rallygoer, who did not want to be identified out of fear for his safety, told the Washington Examiner he decided to attend because he wants antifa to be recognized as a domestic terrorist group, saying they have “been committing a lot of violence, and nothing is being done about … they have rhetoric thinking ICE members are Nazis, and that’s just not true.”