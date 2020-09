Matthew Banta was previously arrested — and posted bond — after allegedly pointing loaded rifle at cop

Matthew Banta, 23, is charged with obstructing an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping, the station reported. He’s also “known to be a violent Antifa member who incites violence in otherwise relatively peaceful protests,” WBAY said, citing a criminal complaint.

Believe it or not, Banta also is known as “Commander Red,” police told the station.

Read more at The Blaze