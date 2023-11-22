Antifa Claims Responsibility for Pre-Election Attack on Dutch Populist Thierry Baudet

The leader of a Dutch right-wing party, Thierry Baudet, attacked with a beer bottle in Groningen bar



An Antifa cell in the Netherlands has claimed responsibility for an attack on Dutch populist leader Thierry Baudet during a campaign event in Groningen on Monday evening.On the eve of the general election in the Netherlands, it was revealed by the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper that assailant of Forum for Democracy (FvD) leader Thierry Baudet was a 15-year-old member of a local branch of the leftist militant Antifa activist group.According to the paper, the Antifa cell, Antifascist Action North (AFA Noord), acknowledged that the attacker was a member of their far-left organisation, proclaiming: “We are disrupting and blocking assemblies in our struggle against fascism and right-wing extremism. This boy has acted from his conviction and made use of the possibility.”A spokesman for the leftist group refused to admit whether the attack was premeditated but said that Antifa does “not always” reject resorting to violence. The Antifa radical went on to blame the populist politician for the attack against himself, saying: “Baudet’s words lead to violence. Enough is enough.”At the time of the assault on Monday, Baudet, alongside other members of his right-wing populist party, was campaigning in a cafe in the northern Dutch city of Groningen before the attacker smashed a glass beer bottle into the side of his head a number of times.

