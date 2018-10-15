THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Hillary Clinton and Maxine Waters have called for incivility and confrontation, and Antifa is happy to oblige.

Members of Antifa clashed with “Patriot Prayer” in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, in the latest ugly incident in the progressive, “tolerant” city.

Video shows agitators burning an American flag in the street, before it gets snatched away and extinguished.

Whoa, Antifa started burning an American flag and a member of the Patriot Prayer and proud boys march ran up and grabbed the flag and ran back to the march.

Wow pic.twitter.com/BQ1ELUA5Z9 — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

The two sides violently clashed in the middle of the street, pushing, shoving and punching each other during the melee.

Right-wing Patriot Prayer faces off with anti-fascist protesters in Portland More VIDEOS: https://t.co/QnRADHKpWI pic.twitter.com/mGNSV2ff2T — RT (@RT_com) October 14, 2018

Patriot Prayer is advocating for the removal of Mayor Tim Wheeler, who has defended the actions of his police department, which stood down as agitators blocked traffic and intimidated residents this week.