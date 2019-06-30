NEWSMAX

Videos posted by The Oregonian show conservative editor and writer Andy Ngo being punched in the face, kicked, cursed at, and splashed with milkshakes and aerosol string at a Portland, Oregon Antifa protest. The Oregonian’s Jim Ryan tweeted: “First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up.” Ngo’s Twitter profile lists him as “hated by Antifa.” He tweeted photos from the emergency room of the damage done by the attacks. Portland police reported some of the milkshakes thrown by Antifa might have contained “a substance similar to quick-drying cement,” and bear and pepper spray were also used by protesters, according to The Oregonian.

