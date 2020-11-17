Fox News:

Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front has used Twitter to advocate its radical position

A group aligned with the radical left-wing group Antifa sent a tweet Sunday in which it appeared to praise an alleged arson attempt at a law enforcement officer’s home.

The group, Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, included an article on how federal law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident, which law enforcement said might be linked to recent protests in Portland. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has already claimed the incident was arson.

“This is so cool,” the group tweeted along with the article.

When contacted by Fox News, Twitter did not immediately say whether the post violated its policies.

A law enforcement official reportedly said that there was a “concern in this case that the officer was surveilled and followed home.” Sunday’s tweet came after months of protests in cities like Portland, Ore., and Seattle, where some destroyed or defaced property.

The PNW Youth Liberation Front describes itself as a “[d]ecentralized network of autonomous youth collectives.” Apparently stating its goal, the group says: “Direct action towards total liberation.”

The group has also resisted the idea that protests should be peaceful.

