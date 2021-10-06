Over 4,800 staff members of Sheba participated in the study. They were invited to undergo periodical serological tests that measure the level of antibodies in the blood for a period of six months.

Antibody levels decrease rapidly after two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, a study by researchers at the Sheba Medical Center published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine showed.The research also showed the probability that different groups of individuals – based on age and general health status – will find themselves below a certain antibody threshold after a period of six months.The hope is that these findings will help identify the levels associated with different clinical outcomes, for example, offering good protection against serious symptoms, Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, one of the authors of the paper, said.Over 4,800 staff members of Sheba participated in the study. They were invited to undergo periodical serological tests that measure the level of antibodies in the blood for a period of six months after receiving the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine with an interval of three weeks.All participants underwent between one and seven tests.

