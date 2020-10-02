The Scientist:

Eli Lilly reports a 72 percent reduction in hospitalization risk among patients who received its monoclonal antibody compared to those who received a placebo.

The results are in from the first monoclonal antibody drug for COVID-19 tested in humans. The small Phase 2 clinical trial involving 452 participants shows the drug can reduce the need for hospitalization in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms compared to control patients. The drug’s manufacturer, Eli Lilly, released a statement announcing the trial results, and the raw data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

Convalescent plasma treatments, which work by giving a patient a myriad of antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients, have received emergency use authorization from the US government, but their benefits are uncertain. Lilly’s LY-CoV555 is monoclonal and provides a singular, targeted antibody treatment that can be scaled up and provide consistent dosing. The medicine binds to the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, preventing it from infecting cells. Other antibodies bind to the virus as well but can’t always block infection.

“These interim data from the BLAZE-1 trial suggest that LY-CoV555, an antibody specifically directed against SARS-CoV-2, has a direct antiviral effect and may reduce COVID-related hospitalizations,” Eli Lilly chief scientific officer Daniel Skovronsky says in the statement. “The results reinforce our conviction that neutralizing antibodies can help in the fight against COVID-19.”

The company reports that out of the 302 patients given the drug, five ended up in the hospital, a total of 1.7 percent. This rate is a marked improvement over the 150 patients who received a placebo, among whom nine, or 6 percent, required a hospital stay. There were no reports of significant adverse reactions.

According to Science, most of the patients who ended up in the hospital were older or had a high body mass index—two known risk factors for COVID-19 complications.

