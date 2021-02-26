The New York Post:

Department of Education Chancellor Richard Carranza is stepping down after three controversial years overseeing the nation’s largest school system, city officials said in a surprise announcement Friday.

His last day will be March 15 — and he will be replaced by current Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Ross-Porter, according to the DOE.

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve as a chancellor and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve your and my children,” Carranza said at a press briefing with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Officials said that Carranza does not have a new position lined up and is stepping away from his role to regroup after losing 11 family members to the coronavirus.

Carranza called Ross-Porter a “born and bred New Yorker who eats, drinks, sleeps and thinks all the time about New York and the children of New York.”

More at The New York Post