NEW YORK POST:

An anti-vaccine protester threw California’s state senate into chaos when she hurled what appeared to be blood at legislators, hitting at least six officials.

“My menstrual blood is all over the Senate floor,” Rebecca Dalelio, 43, told California Highway Patrol officers as they took her into custody Friday, as seen on a video posted to Twitter.

Bright red splatters can be seen on senators’ briefing books in a photo tweeted by radio reporter Ben Adler.

Police announced late Friday that Dalelio had been arrested on six charges after she “threw a feminine hygiene device containing what appeared to be blood onto the Senate floor,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The device appeared to be a menstrual cup filled with blood, Politico reported.