DAILY MAIL:

A Hungarian Olympic gold medallist and anti-vax conspiracy theorist has died of Covid-19 at the age of 51, weeks after getting the jab to continue his work as a coach.

Szilveszter Csollany fell sick in December and was hospitalised and placed on a ventilator for weeks, with local authorities announcing his death on Monday.

While Csollany had shared several ‘anti-vax’ posts on his Facebook page, he had been vaccinated in order to work as a gymnastics coach, Budapest newspaper Blikk reported at the start of January.

Hungary’s 2000 Olympics gold medal winning gymnast Szilveszter Csollany has died of Covid-19 aged 51, local authorities said on Monday

However, the publication said that it had been shortly before he fell ill which had not allowed him to develop a sufficient level of antibodies.

‘It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the death of Szilveszter Csollany,’ said the Hungarian Olympic Committee.

Csollany took a silver medal on the rings at the Atlanta Games in 1996, going one better in Sydney four years later when he saw off Greece’s Dimosthenis Tampakos and the Bulgarian Yordan Yovchev to take the gold.

European champion in 1998, he also won gold at the 2002 World Championships in Debrecen.

MORE FROM THE DAILY MAIL