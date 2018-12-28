FOX NEWS:

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf — who once warned Northern California residents about an impending ICE raid — said she has “no regrets” for her actions and said the federal immigration agency “has gone astray.”

“I have no regrets, none. The more time goes by, the more certain I feel that I did the right thing in standing up for our community and pointing out our values are not aligned with our laws,” Schaff told BuzzFeed in an interview. “That’s hopefully the message that is sent out.”

Schaaf also slammed federal immigration authorities, saying that Immigraion and Customs Enforcement should be abolished. “This agency has gone astray and has so broken the trust, particularly in cities like mine, I believe we would all be better served to start from scratch,” she said.

The Oakland mayor, a Democrat, made headlines in February after she took an unprecedented stand against the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.