THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The brother of Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet is under consideration for the top editorial jobs at the New York Times.

Dubbed the “Anti-Trump Dynasty” by the Washington Post, James Bennet, 53, and his brother Michael, 54, chose different professions but share similar values and have both been outspoken in their criticism of President Trump. James currently oversees the editorial page of the Times and is rumored to be next in line for the Executive Editor position when it is vacated by Dean Baquet.

The opinion sections in the New York Times were referred to as “far left-wing” by Baquet, 63, who indicated in 2016 that some more conservative voices in the Times should be justified. James Bennet, who has been Editorial Page Editor since 2016, has been the subject of some controversy for including Brett Stephens in the team of opinion writers.

Stephens’ first column for the newspaper cast doubt on some theories about the effects of man-made climate change and resulted in subscription losses. Stephens and Bennet found themselves embroiled in controversy once again when, earlier this year, Stephens criticized an academic for referring to him as a “bedbug,” and asserted that it was akin to the dehumanizing language employed by the Nazis in World War II.

Stephens became a punchline on Twitter after publishing his article about language, and Bennet quickly came to his defense, noting that he had helped edit the column before it ran.