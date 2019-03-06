BLOOMBERG

A decision by House Democratic leaders to hold a vote on an anti-Semitism resolution that indirectly rebukes one of their own members, Ilhan Omar, has drawn the ire of her allies, threatening to open a generational rift in the party.

The Minnesota freshman’s name doesn’t appear in the resolution, which could go to the House floor as soon as Thursday, but it denounces anti-Semitism by describing tropes similar to some of those she has invoked. Omar has apologized for some of her controversial remarks and defended others.

“I am told everyday that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic and I am not alone,” she wrote in a March 3 tweet.

The fact that the resolution doesn’t specifically refer to Omar has done little to calm her supporters among progressives, including fellow freshman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who said there are far worse examples of offensive behavior and statements in Congress. In some cases Omar’s supporters defended her underlying point that historic ties between the U.S. and Israel should be reexamined.

The vote risks new tension between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and high-profile freshmen who thus far have been supportive of her leadership strategy and agenda. Debate over the resolution has exposed a divide between older Democrats who sharply criticized Omar and some younger progressive freshmen in a historically diverse class of lawmakers. The differences challenge the unity Pelosi has cited as the party’s greatest asset in setting a bold agenda for their House majority.