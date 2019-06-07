THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Anti-Semitism is a serious and deadly disease in the United States. And in many ways, it is getting worse.

Anti-Semitic attacks neared a new record last year as assaults against Jews more than doubled, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Just last year alone, there were 1,879 recorded attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions, the most notable being a deadly mass shooting by a white supremacist at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead and more injured.

There is a sickness in this country that our leaders must work to heal. Some have risen to the occasion. Others, sadly, have fallen far short of the mark.

One of the worst responses to the crisis so far has come from New York City mayor and 2020 Democratic primary candidate Bill de Blasio. Confronted this week with the sharp increase in anti-Semitic attacks in his own city, which is not exactly a hotbed of far-right activity, de Blasio responded that the “ideological movement that is anti-Semitic is the right-wing movement.”

“I want to be very, very clear, the violent threat, the threat that is ideological is very much from the Right,” he said, bragging also that the Left does not suffer from any anti-Semitic tendencies.

Politics is a dirty game, but one never need to stoop so low as to attempt to harness the cancer of anti-Semitism for political gain. Unfortunately, de Blasio is not the first to try to appropriate the problem for his own benefit. He certainly won’t be the last.