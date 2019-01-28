FRANCE 24:

The number of Jews murdered in anti-Semitic attacks around the world in 2018 reached its “highest” level in decades after a mass shooting at a US synagogue, an Israeli government report said Sunday.

A total of 13 Jews were killed in three separate attacks over the year, according to the 2018 Global anti-Semitism Report released on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

A gunman shot dead 11 people at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh in October in America’s deadliest ever anti-Semitic attack.

In January, a student was also murdered in California, and in March 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Mirielle Knoll was killed in a brutal attack at her Paris home.

“This marks the highest number of Jews murdered in anti-Semitic attacks since the attacks on the Argentinian Jewish community in the 1990s,” the report said.

For the second year running the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain reached a record high, the report said.

It cited British charity Community Security Trust which counted over 100 anti-Semitic episodes a month in 2018, a quarter of which ocurred on social media.

The report noted a 69 percent rise in reported anti-Semitic attacks and threats in France after a two-year decline.

Contrary to previous years, anti-Semitic violence in 2018 was “led by neo-Nazis and white supremacists”, the report said.

It defined 70 percent of attacks as “anti-Israel in nature”, noting a spike when the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem in May and violence flared on the Gaza border.