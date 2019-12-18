THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

If you happen to be an anti-Semite, you’ve had a disappointing week. In Britain, the Labor Party suffered its worst defeat in decades. That British voters are eager to get on with Brexit was the main reason. But the election also was a stunning rejection of Jeremy Corbyn, the party leader who has called members of Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends.”

Though British Jews can breathe a sigh of relief, Mr. Corbyn is hardly unique. A report prepared by the Jewish Labor Movement and submitted to Britain’s Equality and Human Rights Commission details the “relentless” anti-Semitism that has prompted many Jews to leave the party, and some to consider leaving the country. (Jexit?)

If you happen to be an anti-anti-Semite, you should recognize that this was one battle in a forever war. Jew-hatred, an ancient and shape-shifting pathology, is on the rise almost everywhere, often with lethal results.

Anti-Semitism can’t be cured, but it can be treated. Which brings us to the other most recent setback for this form of bigotry: President Trump’s executive order giving Jews on college campuses legal protections equal to those extended to other minorities facing discrimination.