BREITBART:

Despite calm in Kenosha, Wisconsin, anti-Rittenhouse protesters rioted in Portland, Oregon, and shut down the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. The incident followed a Wisconsin jury finding Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five charges on Friday.

Portland Police Bureau officials declared a protest to be a riot after a group of people protesting the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case broke through a gate at the Multnomah County Detention Center. The rioters also attacked a vehicle parked on the street.

Sheriff’s Office officials reported that the crowd, measuring about two dozen in size, were chanting “burn it down” and they broke open the detention center gate.

Sheriff’s Office officials stated:

An estimated 10 to 20 protesters entered and began moving down the ramp in the direction of the jail entrance and the building’s critical infrastructure. Individuals also placed large tree branches to prevent the gate from closing. Deputies met the trespassers on the ramp to prevent entry and began instructing them to exit.

More from Breitbart