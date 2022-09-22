The Polish Government has announced it is distributing iodide tablets to citizens across the country following fears of possible radiation hazard regarding the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

At the beginning of the week, the Ministry of the Interior announced that all firefighting communities across the country have been provided with adequate doses of the drug.

“This is a standard procedure prescribed by law and applied in the event of a possible radiation hazard. At the same time, we would like to inform you that at the moment there is no such danger and the National Agency for Nuclear Energy is constantly monitoring the situation,” the Ministry said.

They went on to add that all services are on alert at the present moment, but sufficient doses of iodine have been provided to all Polish citizens.

READ MORE