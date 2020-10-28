Yahoo Entertainment:

George Gascón’s bid to be Los Angeles County’s next District Attorney replacing two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey has all the drama of a Hollywood production, and the challenger has a lot of the industry’s backing to support that idea.

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, newly minted Warner Bros TV boss Channing Dungey, FX EVP Georgina Balian, Macro boss Charles King, Ziffren Brittenham lawyers, documentarian Amy Ziering, Entertainment One TV chief Michael Lombardo and Berlanti Productions VP Michael McGrath are among the Hollywood backers who have contributed money to Gascón’s campaign.

Additionally, Disney VP Production Jessica Virtue, Starz SVP Kathryn Tyus-Adair, The Hateful Eight producer Stacey Sher, ex-21st Century Fox marketing exec Pamela Levine, writer-producer Kerry Ehrin, Freeform prez Tara Duncan, Dolittle director Stephen Gaghan and the Capshaw Family Trust and the Spielberg Family Living Trust have written checks – with the latter two going right to the limit of $3,000 apiece.

The former San Francisco D.A. is in a tight and high-profile race to stop Lacey winning a third term. The election is November 3.

Earlier this year, Dungey gave $500 to Gascón’s bid, as did Lombardo. However, up in the donor stratosphere, Northern California-based Hastings and spouse Patty Quillin dropped around $1.75 million in total into Gascón’s coffers. That money went both to the campaign directly and to supporting super PACs.

Asked about the contributions, Netflix told Deadline that “Reed does not comment on his personal donations.”

Still, money certainly talks here. With their donations broken down individually, the Netflix boss ($500,000) and Quillin ($1,253,000) are fourth and second on the list of Gascón’s top benefactors, respectively, behind George Soros. The scion of conservatives nationwide, the Big Whale of Democratic donors put more than $1.5 million into the ex-San Francisco D.A.’s bid against Lacey, who is heavily supported by the police unions.

