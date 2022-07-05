Hot Air
As it happens I was just in the National Gallery in London last Friday perusing paintings by Turner, Monet and Vincent van Gogh. Monday, a pair of anti-fossil fuel campaigners entered the museum, covered a painting by John Constable with an image they’d made themselves and then glued their hands to the frame of the painting. Here’s what Constable’s ‘The Hay Wain’ looks like. And here’s video of the protesters after it was covered with their own dystopian version of the image. I haven’t seen any explanation for why the staff who are present in nearly every room of the National Gallery stood by and allowed this.