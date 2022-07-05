Hot Air

As it happens I was just in the National Gallery in London last Friday perusing paintings by Turner, Monet and Vincent van Gogh. Monday, a pair of anti-fossil fuel campaigners entered the museum, covered a painting by John Constable with an image they’d made themselves and then glued their hands to the frame of the painting. Here’s what Constable’s ‘The Hay Wain’ looks like. And here’s video of the protesters after it was covered with their own dystopian version of the image. I haven’t seen any explanation for why the staff who are present in nearly every room of the National Gallery stood by and allowed this.

Video from Just Stop Oil supporters at The Last Supper painting earlier today.



Our government are backtracking on all of their climate targets whilst people die from climate change across the globe.



There will be not art and culture in a state of "total societal collapse" pic.twitter.com/8vEJ3Qx1EB — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) July 5, 2022

