New York Post:

Wild video shows a group of anti-lockdown protestors in Oregon kicking in the door of the State Capitol building amid violent clashes with police and reporters.

It was part of a non-permitted flash mob demonstration promoted by the far-right Vancouver, Washington group Patriot Prayer.

Footage posted by journalist Sergio Olmos shows agitators body slamming and kicking in the door to the statehouse following a morning of standoffs that led to the arrest of at least three people.

The unrest stemmed from a contentious special legislative session that began with a Republican state senator ripping off his mask on the chamber floor, according to the Oregonian.

Anti-lockdown protestors break door of Capitol building pic.twitter.com/UW06w6T127 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) December 21, 2020

The New York Post