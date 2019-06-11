THE JERUSALEM POST:

The Central Council of Jews in Germany launched stinging criticism on Tuesday against the Jewish Museum in Berlin for its alleged endorsement of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel.

“Enough is enough. The Jewish Museum Berlin seems to be completely out of control. Under these circumstances, one has to think about whether the term ‘Jewish’ is still appropriate,” tweeted the nearly 100,000 member group. The council added that the museum’s management “has lost the trust of the Jewish community in Germany.”

The heated tweet appears to be the first openly sharp attack on an embattled management at the museum from the normally reserved Central Council.

The council added that the museum’s direction raises the question of whether executive director Peter Schäfer is fit for his role. It also questioned “who actually sets the guidelines of the Jewish Museum.” That appears to be an indirect reference to Monika Grütters, the German Federal Commissioner for Culture and Media, who retains final supervision of the museum, and has not been able to rope in the anti-Israel and pro-Iranian regime activity conducted by Schäfer, who is not Jewish, and his staff.