Anti-Israel rally at JFK Airport causes New Year’s Day nightmare on one of the busiest travel days of the year

BREAKING:



After blocking JFK Airport in New York City, the anti-Israel protesters are now moving to LaGuardia Airport to block it too.



This is domestic terrorism and sabotage of critical infrastructure.



Will the authorities finally act? pic.twitter.com/mwtskAITPO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2024

Hateful anti-Israel protesters yelling inflammatory chants snarled traffic and caused chaos as they descended upon John F. Kennedy International Airport Monday – creating a nightmare on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Belt Parkway — a major thoroughfare used by vehicles to travel to the airport — was temporarily blocked off by police near Exit 20 as they tried to stem the flow of the “Flood JFK For Gaza” protest, which was planned by Within Our Lifetime, a Palestinian-led activist group.

“NYPD, KKK, IDF you’re all the same,” protesters inside an SUV screeched through a megaphone, according to video posted to X.

Other footage posted to social media showed more than a dozen cars waving Palestinian flags and honking car horns on the gridlocked parkway shortly before the planned rally at 2 p.m.

A box truck displayed images of Israeli troops with Palestinian children, claiming “Israel has waged a war on the children in Palestine.”

READ MORE