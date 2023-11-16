Anti-Israel protests erupts into violence outside the DNC Headquarters in DC as six cops are injured in clashes with activists and police make arrest

Protestors clashed with police outside of the Democratic National headquarters as pro-Palestine groups flooded the front facility and violence erupted.

Officers have already made at least one arrest for assault on an officer after 150 activists surged towards the Washington, DC, building on Wednesday night.

The incident left six police officers injured from cuts, pepper spray and being punched.

Protesters assembled to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, but the gathering quickly turned into chaos. Shocking footage from the scene shows police attempting to drag protesters away from the entrance to the DNC building as they chant ‘let Gaza live.’

One woman can be seen repeatedly screaming: ‘F* you b**’ at an officer who is trying to order her back as protesters surge towards the building.

The Capitol Police urged the public to avoid the area amid the ‘violent and illegal’ protests.

