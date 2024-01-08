Anti-Israel protesters block traffic at three NYC bridges, Holland Tunnel

(NYC) H*mas supporters have shut down three bridges and a tunnel & chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” a call for genocide of the Jews. @NYPDPC arrest them, show their faces and deport them if they are here on visas or illegally! pic.twitter.com/QRlH6bPdtB — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) January 8, 2024

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters swarmed three bridges and the Holland Tunnel in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning, creating chaos as they blocked traffic and prompting more than 130 arrests.The shouting demonstrators from the “Shut it Down for Palestine” rally marched through City Hall Park before groups of them descended on the bridges and tunnel, police said.

Protestors at NYC City Hall announce simultaneous massive action shutting down major bridges across NYC for Palestine. There can be NO BUSINESS AS USUAL until PALESTINE IS FREE! pic.twitter.com/uim2DTEpd3 January 8, 2024

“You’re disrupting traffic, idiots!” a man in a maroon Honda shouted at the ralliers at one point as they blocked his car at an intersection.“You can’t do that! It’s against the law,” he yelled at them — as another man filming the confrontation with his phone shouted, “Hit ’em all! Run ’em over!”The driver then got out of his vehicle and shoved three of the protesters, warning them to stay away from his car as he screamed, “I have a daughter in Brooklyn! … I have to get home!”The protesters eventually backed off.

