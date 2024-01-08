Anti-Israel protesters block traffic at three NYC bridges, Holland Tunnel

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters swarmed three bridges and the Holland Tunnel in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning, creating chaos as they blocked traffic and prompting more than 130 arrests.The shouting demonstrators from the “Shut it Down for Palestine” rally marched through City Hall Park before groups of them descended on the bridges and tunnel, police said.
“You’re disrupting traffic, idiots!” a man in a maroon Honda shouted at the ralliers at one point as they blocked his car at an intersection.“You can’t do that! It’s against the law,” he yelled at them — as another man filming the confrontation with his phone shouted, “Hit ’em all! Run ’em over!”The driver then got out of his vehicle and shoved three of the protesters, warning them to stay away from his car as he screamed, “I have a daughter in Brooklyn! … I have to get home!”The protesters eventually backed off.