Anti-Israel Ivy League elitists who tried to paralyze NYC revealed as they vow ‘we’ll do it again’

Ivy League graduates, an artist with millionaire parents and a woman honored by the Obama White House were among the hundreds of anti-Israel radicals who brought chaos to Manhattan commuters this week.

They also included a Fulbright scholar, multiple NYU graduate students, a filmmaker for HBO and Netflix — and out-of-town protesters who gave cops home addresses as far away as Georgia and Florida.

And after being arrested and released, the protesters were defiant on social media, with one gleefully tweeting photos highlighting her involvement and another boasting: “We’ll do it again.”

The protests Monday were carefully coordinated by at least six anti-Israel groups to cause maximum disruption, with blockades of traffic out of Manhattan on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges and at the New Jersey-bound lanes of the Holland Tunnel.

NYPD and Port Authority Police Department cops made more than 300 arrests and issued desk appearance tickets for disorderly conduct charges — meaning they were released without bail and are due back in court later this year.

