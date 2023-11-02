Anti-Israel activists tearing down Hamas hostage posters is ‘antisemitism at its deepest level,’ NYC leaders say

A Brooklyn man wearing a Palestinian scarf was arrested this week after getting into a caught-on-video scuffle on the Upper East Side while trying to callously rip down Israeli hostage posters — the latest incident in a disturbing spate that has been blasted as antisemitism and inhumanity at its “deepest level.”The man tried to reach over to grab a flyer Tuesday evening, only to be rejected by a group guarding the pole at 68th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side.“Get the f–k out of here,” one fed-up man shouted at Mohamed Khalil. “You’re a scumbag!”The tense exchange ended in Khalil’s arrest, but proved to be another reminder that the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a war of words on local streets prompted by actions that Jewish leaders said are clear antisemitism.The gut-wrenching images of the more than 200 hostages — many of whom are only children — began emerging days after Hamas’ surprise attacks on Oct. 7, and the appalling act of ripping them down started being seen in Gotham soon after.

