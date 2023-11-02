Anti-Israel activists tearing down Hamas hostage posters is ‘antisemitism at its deepest level,’ NYC leaders say

Just happened. 68th and Lex. Jews protecting the posters of Jewish children hostages from being torn down. pic.twitter.com/xIrcdSf9Ne — Dan Senor (@dansenor) November 1, 2023

A Brooklyn man wearing a Palestinian scarf was arrested this week after getting into a caught-on-video scuffle on the Upper East Side while trying to callously rip down Israeli hostage posters — the latest incident in a disturbing spate that has been blasted as antisemitism and inhumanity at its “deepest level.”The man tried to reach over to grab a flyer Tuesday evening, only to be rejected by a group guarding the pole at 68th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side.“Get the f–k out of here,” one fed-up man shouted at Mohamed Khalil. “You’re a scumbag!”The tense exchange ended in Khalil’s arrest, but proved to be another reminder that the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a war of words on local streets prompted by actions that Jewish leaders said are clear antisemitism.The gut-wrenching images of the more than 200 hostages — many of whom are only children — began emerging days after Hamas’ surprise attacks on Oct. 7, and the appalling act of ripping them down started being seen in Gotham soon after.

