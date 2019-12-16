THE HILL:

Scuffles spurred by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) appearance broke out at a town hall in California to commemorate recognizing the Armenian genocide.

The event in Glendale, Calif., organized by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) was designed to praise lawmakers who voted to recognize the Armenian genocide in recent House and Senate resolutions, ANCA Western Region Chairwoman Nora Hovsepian told The Hill.

But when Schiff started to speak at the event, a man and a woman held up signs that said, “Don’t Impeach.” The two were asked to take down the signs, but they declined. About a dozen people then crowded the town hall, yelling, “Liar!” and taking off their jackets to display pro-Trump merchandise, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Some commotion broke out in the crowds for about 15 minutes as those attending the town hall asked for the yelling to stop.

Three Glendale police officers at the event helped regulate the episode, and no injuries were reported, police told the Times.

Schiff, who served as a head investigator in President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, said in a statement obtained by The Hill that he was “grateful” to celebrate the resolutions with the community.