Humza Yousaf, a left-separatist who has pioneered anti-free speech legislation and lobbied for fewer white people in high office, will be sworn in as the leader of Scotland on Wednesday.

Yousaf has succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), which leads Scotland’s devolved government — roughly equivalent to a U.S. State government — in coalition with the even further left Scottish Greens.

He saw off Christian rival Kate Forbes, who was pressured over her private opposition to same-sex marriage during an internal leadership campaign, falling short in the first round by scraping over the halfway mark with 52.1 per cent of the vote after the votes of an eliminated third candidate were redistributed to him under a complex Single Transferable Vote system.

The controversial politician is perhaps best known for championing anti-free speech laws which criminalise “stirring up” so-called “hatred” even in a person’s private home, declaring: “Are we comfortable giving a defence to somebody whose behaviour is threatening or abusive, which is intentionally stirring up hatred against, for example, Muslims? Are we saying that that is justified because that is in the home?”

READ MORE