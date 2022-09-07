The Anti-Defamation League announced in a statement that the organization is reviewing its education content after a Fox News Digital investigation into the curriculum it offers to teachers and students.

A Fox News Digital investigation found that the ADL — which was originally founded over 100 years ago to combat the anti-Semitic defamation of American Jews — included concepts from critical race theory as well as far-left ideas within its education wing.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an ADL spokesperson stated they don’t teach critical race theory but admitted how some of their curriculum materials are “misaligned” with their values:

