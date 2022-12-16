beincrypto.com

Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents have made academic and monetary contributions to Democrats.

Bankman-Fried’s father Joseph Bankman endorsed a tax-related bill proposed by crypto critic Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2016.

A flattering piece on SBF by the New York Times has been criticized as inconsiderate on social media.

Anti-Crypto US Senator Elizabeth Warren Had Close Ties With Sam Bankman-Fried

In the wake of the recent FTX collapse, Stacks co-founder Peter Shea has pulled back the curtains on a messy web of Sam Bankman-Fried’s myriad romantic and political relationships, including US Senator Elizabeth Warren. In a Twitter thread, Shea revealed that Bankman-Fried’s parents, Stanford law professors, had long been associated with anti-crypto Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic party. Warren is arguably one of the most vocal crypto opponents on Capitol Hill. According to Shea, Bankman-Fried’s father, Joe Bankman, endorsed a tax bill introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren in Apr. 2016. His mother, Barbara Fried, is in charge of a political action committee that helps secure Democratic funding from Silicon Valley companies. Shea points out the irony in Warren’s response to the FTX collapse, with the Massachusetts senator generalizing that the crypto industry needs “more aggressive” enforcement and “stronger rules,” while failing to mention Bankman-Fried’s $39 million donation to her political party for the U.S. midterm elections. New York Times piece accused of bias, Shea also called attention to the roast of a flattering New York Times portrayal of FTX and SBF by the New York Times. The piece has been roasted on social media for sugarcoating the devastating losses of FTX customers after the exchange failed to honor withdrawal requests through a lack of liquidity. N.Y. Times writer David Yaffe-Bellamy, who penned the article, had visited FTX’s offices in May 2022, where he was reportedly enamored by the company’s crypto-themed condoms and polyamorous vibe.

