Suspect sought in previous arson attempt at Surrey, B.C. church that has burned down

Global News

An Orthodox church has burned to the ground in Surrey after an early morning fire Monday. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in the 13900-block of 108 Street. Flames were seen shooting out of the roof and walls of the church and could be seen as far away as Burnaby and New Westminster.

