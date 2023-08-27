Anti-capitalist climate activists block traffic into Burning Man: ‘F–king mess’

This is how the police deal with climate protesters in Nevada. That’s how you do it. pic.twitter.com/y8Qy1nkG7H — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2023

Anti-capitalist climate activists blocked traffic into Burning Man Sunday, causing a stand-still spanning several miles on a major thoroughfare in Nevada – before rangers arrested them at gunpoint for “trespassing on tribal land.”

Videos posted online showed about half a dozen protesters from Seven Circles blocking a rural road using a trailer that they locked themselves onto, surrounded by banners reading “BURNERS OF THE WORLD, UNITE!,” “ABOLISH CAPITALISM” and “GENERAL STRIKE FOR CLIMATE.” The group says the protest was designed to draw attention to “capitalism’s inability to address climate’s ecological breakdown” and was meant as a protest against the “popularization of Burning Man among affluent people who do not live the stated values of Burning Man, resulting in the commodification of the event.” Seven Circles specifically claims that the annual arts and counter-culture festival’s goal of being carbon-negative by 2030 is “insufficient to tackle the pressing crisis.”

