Breitbart

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has spent millions in taxpayer dollars conducting psychological torture experiments on primates — news which has resurfaced following the revelation that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIH division partially funded experiments allowing hungry insects to eat dogs alive. After People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) broke a story last year about cruel experiments on monkeys, the nonprofit watchdog group White Coat Waste Project released a video showing one experiment in which researchers essentially gave monkeys brain damage and practiced psychological torture with fake snakes and spiders. “In December 2019, White Coat Waste Project (WCW) sued the National Institutes of Health (NIH) after it refused to release videos and other materials related to wasteful and bizarre psychological experiments on primates that have cost taxpayers nearly $100 million just since 2007,” the video’s chyron reads, adding that some of the experiments have been “continuously funded for over 40 years.”

As the watchdog detailed in February 2020: Never-before-seen videos released to WCW depict distraught monkeys chained by the neck in tiny cages being tormented with rubber spiders and mechanical snakes, objects the primates instinctively fear, just to observe their reactions. NIH “white coats” sucked out parts of these monkeys’ brains or destroyed them with toxic acid to intentionally worsen the primates’ fear. In the video, a callous NIH “white coat” can be heard joking, “Where the hell is the dancing monkey?,” after one of the tests on the terrified monkeys ends.

According to the group, such experiments, which took place at the National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH) in Bethesda, Maryland, “have cost taxpayers over $16 million since 2007, and $1.7 million in 2019 alone.”

