Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he’s on his second course of Paxlovid after testing positive again for Covid-19

According to Pfizer’s own data, the drug is limited in its abilities to fight Covid-19 in a vaccinated person

The CDC issued a warning about the potential for Covid-19 rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid in May 2022

The warning noted that none of the reported rebound cases saw patients suffer a severe case of Covid-19, though Fauci described his symptoms as ‘much worse’

A UC San Diego study found that patients who were experiencing Covid rebound symptoms suffered because Paxlovid did not get to enough infected cells

At the same conference where he announced the rebound, Fauci called for an ‘aggressive’ national vaccine campaign

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed on Tuesday that he is suffering from ‘Covid rebound’ symptoms after being treated with Paxlovid. Paxlovid, a drug that was anointed as America’s silver bullet against COVID-19 by some health officials and even President Joe Biden, may not have any effectiveness for people that are already vaccinated, according its manufacturer Pfizer’s own data. Fauci, 81, broke the news while speaking remotely at the Foreign Policy Global Health Forum. Earlier this month, Fauci tested positive for the virus with mild symptoms including fatigue. As his symptoms got slightly worse, Fauci began a five day course of Paxlovid. Following that course, Fauci said that he tested negative for the virus three days in a row. He decided to test again on the fourth day. The result came back positive. In May, the Centers for Disease Control issued a formal warning regarding a Covid-19 rebound as result of a course of Paxlovid. The agency said that some patients who were prescribed Paxlovid suffered a recurrence of symptoms or tested positive for Covid between two and eight days after recovery. The CDC announcement said that there was not enough data to make a conclusion on the cause for the rebound. The agency noted that none of the reported rebound cases saw patients suffer a severe recurrence. In his announcement about his Covid rebound, Fauci said that his symptoms were ‘much worse’ after he tested positive for the second time.

