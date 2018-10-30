NEW YORK POST:

A Russian scientist working at a remote Antarctic research station tried to kill his co-worker — because he kept revealing the endings of his books, a report said.

In the first-ever attempted murder case on the nearly uninhabited continent, Sergey Savitsky, 55, allegedly flew into a fit of rage and plunged a kitchen knife into 52-year-old Oleg Beloguzov’s chest at Bellingshausen station on King George Island on Oct. 9, according to London’s The Sun.

Savitsky — who had become an avid reader to pass the lonesome months at the isolated facility — was allegedly drinking when he flipped out over the repeated spoilers, according to the paper.

His motive centered on the fact that his partner “kept telling [him] the endings of books before he read them,” The Sun reported, citing an unnamed source.

Part of Beloguzov’s heart was injured during the attack, which was also fueled by “tensions in a confined space,” Russian authorities said last week.

Beloguzov was rushed to the nearest hospital, in Chile, and admitted to an intensive care unit. He is expected to survive.

Both men had spent year-long missions working together at the station, Alexander Klepikov, deputy director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, told the Russian news outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“They are both professional scientists who have been working in our expeditions, spending year-long seasons at the station,” he said. “It is down to investigators to figure out what sparked the conflict, but both men are members of our team.”