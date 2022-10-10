Motive unknown in murder of Georgia football star shot at mall; teen suspects extradited from South Carolina

Fox News

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Georgia star high school football player gunned down in a mall parking lot last week, and investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting allegedly carried out by two teenagers later apprehended in South Carolina after fleeing the scene. Elijah DeWitt, an 18-year-old wide receiver at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia, was fatally shot on Oct. 5 at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Two days later, the Gwinnett County Police Department announced the arrests of Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, both from Lawrenceville, and apprehended in South Carolina. Bryan and Richardson were taken into the custody of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and are expected to be extradited to Gwinnett County on Monday. They are both charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of DeWitt.

Read More