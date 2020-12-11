NewsMax:

106 in House GOP Back Texas Suit; McCarthy Refuses to Sign

More than 100 House Republicans signed on to an amicus brief led by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s election challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court: Texas v. Pennsylvania.

“This brief presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections,” the brief read, per The Hill.

Johnson, a member of House GOP leadership and a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, told CNN in a statement:

“Most of my Republican colleagues in the House, and countless millions of our constituents across the country, now have serious concerns with the integrity of our election system. The purpose of our amicus brief will be to articulate this concern and express our sincere belief that the great importance of this issue merits a full and careful consideration by the Court.”

Trump has called Johnson to thank him for his assistance in the election challenge, Johnson tweeted Wednesday:

“President Trump called me this morning to let me know how much he appreciates the amicus brief we are filing on behalf of Members of Congress. Indeed, ‘this is the big one!'”

Paxton’s case argues that the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia unconstitutionally violated state election laws and therefore should not certify their election results to the U.S. House.

In the Texas SCOTUS case, 20 states have filed briefs AGAINST Texas, 17 have filed in support. President Trump has filed, his sometimes lawyer Lin Wood has filed, and several state legislatures have also filed.

