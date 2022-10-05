Tourist, 17, slugged in random NYC attack — as good Samaritans step up to help

A 17-year-old tourist from Nashville was randomly slugged near Central Park Wednesday — with his parents saying they were both “shocked” by the brazen attack and grateful for the New Yorkers who came to their aid.

The Chittom family was walking to the park on their last day in the Big Apple when they said a man who appeared to be homeless came out of nowhere and punched their son, Caleb, in the face before running off without a word.

Dad Thom Chittom told The Post he was in “disbelief that that would happen … That somebody would just do something like that.”

But with the family still in shock, Chittom and his wife said the real New York suddenly showed its true colors.

Read more at New York Post