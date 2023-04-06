A British state-run outlet called Channel 4 aired its first episode of “Naked Education” on Tuesday, exposing teenagers to fully naked adults in order to “normalize all bodies.”

A Dutch television show similarly introduced young children to naked transgender people in a recent episode.

“Being naked is not a bad thing at all,” Channel 4 wrote in a Twitter post advertising the UK program.

In Tuesday’s episode, Brits aged 14-16 were brought into a room where they were faced with fully naked grown-ups.

Posted online by the Daily Mail, a clip shows the moment the teens were introduced to the naked adults.

