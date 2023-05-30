Did the Ukrainians attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday morning? Did they have assistance?

As former Congressman Ron Paul notes, they previously made this vow.

The Daily Mail reported that Moscow was attacked by several suspected Ukrainian drones Tuesday morning ostensibly in revenge for Russian attacks on Kyiv.

The early morning assault specifically targeted the wealthiest areas of the city, where Putin and multiple Russian elites have homes.

One local resident pointed out the attacks all happened within “an earshot” of Putin’s official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

