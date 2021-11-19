Breitbart:

The worst prosecutor in America, whose abuses of civil rights played out on national television, is running for state attorney general.

No, I’m not talking about Thomas Binger or James Kraus, the Kenosha prosecutors who tried to convince a jury this week that mob violence is “entirely reasonable” and that Kyle Rittenhouse should have let himself be attacked because “everybody takes a beating sometimes.”

I’m talking about Daniel S. Goldman, former impeachment prosecutor for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Goldman, running in New York, is part of a new cohort of left-wing prosecutors who have brought their “woke” left-wing ideas into law enforcement, where their mission is to liberate criminals through “reform,” while persecuting conservatives.

He was once an obscure former Southern District of New York prosecutor who appeared occasionally on MSNBC, where he helped spread the “Russia collusion” conspiracy theory. Notably, he was taken in by Christopher Steele’s so-called “pee tape.”

He then found his way to the House Intelligence Committee, where he was employed as Schiff’s committee counsel. In that role, he led the impeachment investigation — such as it was — into President Donald Trump’s supposedly scandalous phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

It was a process rife with procedural abuses, with Schiff preventing Republicans from calling their own witnesses, shutting down questions about the “whistleblower,” and leaking to the media.

Goldman’s role in the impeachment process has never been fully explained.

When Schiff was caught lying about whether his committee had any previous contact with the “whistleblower” who initiated the inquiry, he clarified and said Intelligence Committee staff had helped the “whistleblower” file the complaint.

The “whistleblower” also reportedly had previously worked with Intelligence Committee staff whom Schiff had brought over from the National Security Council.

As the senior staffer on the committee, Goldman was almost certainly involved with all of these relationships, and likely knows who the “whistleblower” is — and whether he is in fact Eric Ciamarella, a name the media and Big Tech censored.

More at Breitbart